Shelley Smith-Fano and Audrey Edmonson

MIAMI – MDX recently announced the results of the 2017-2018 election of executive officers for its Board of Directors.

Shelly Smith-Fano was elected as chair of the board by acclamation.

“I want to thank the MDX board for their support and for placing your faith and trust in me. I am humbled by this honor and I will strive to represent you with the utmost transparency and boldness,” said SmithFano. “I am grateful to all government officials who over the past nine years have opened my eyes to new perspectives on transportation and mobility.”

Smith-Fano has served as an MDX Board member for the past nine years as a governor’s appointee. She has served as vice chair in 2011 and 2012 and also for the last two consecutive years.

A native of Miami, Smith-Fano is the Director of Miami Dade College’s School of Hospitality Management.

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Carlos Lopez Cantera, who is Smith-Fano’s son, was in attendance at the board meeting.

“Many thanks to all our MDX staff and Executive Director Javier Rodriguez, always ready to answer my many questions and officers offer explanations and clarifications when needed. Thank you for your support yesterday, today and tomorrow. I would like to express my gratitude to Miami-Dade College, my work family, who have over the years encouraged and supported my volunteer participation on this board,” Smth-Fano said.

“Lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank the drivers and passengers that travel our MDX roadways for their continued support and for funding our improvements and operations, and ultimately our mission of moving transportation forward for our county, our residents and our visitors … We must listen carefully, so we can move forward to meet the great mobility challenges of tomorrow,” Edmonson said.

The MDX Board also elected Commissioner Edmunson as vice chair by acclamation.

“I am looking forward to working with the board, and doing everything I can to accomplish our goals,” Edmonson said.

Mr. Leonard Boord was also elected by acclamation to treasurer. “After making my first presentation as interim treasurer, I feel honored by the confidence bestowed upon me by my colleagues,” Boord said.