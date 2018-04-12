Fourth graders in Miami-Dade have made significant progress in reading and math.

STOCK PHOTO

STAFF REPORT

MIAMI – According to the results from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), more than 6,700 students in 161 Miami-Dade County schools participated in the 2017 NAEP administration for fourth and eighth graders; and M-DCPS fourth graders ranked first in reading, and second in mathematics in the nation.

NAEP is considered a gold standard and compares M – DCPS student’s performance to the nation and other large urban districts. Mike Casserly, Executive Director of the Council of Great City Schools said, “Miami Dade County Public Schools continues its iimprovement on the Nation’s Report Card. Particularly notable are the gains the District saw in fourth grade reading and mathematics, which place the system among the highest performing in the nation.”

Additionally, Casserly indicated that Miami-Dade was one of four TUDA districts to defy the na between the highest and lowest performing students.

MDCPS Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ students continue to surpass the nation on standardized assessments, including NAEP-TUDA. Miami-Dade’s results…suggest that academic standards, instructional rigor, and student achievement continue to move on an upward trend in our school district. This is an impressive achievement that our School Board, students, teachers, employees and the entire community can celebrate.”

The results indicate that Miami-Dade and the other two Florida Trial Urban District Assessment outscored the nation, large city sample, and all other TUDA districts in both reading and math for fourth graders.

Grade 4 M-DCPS students, overall and for all subgroups, scored higher than the national public school and large city samples in both reading and Mathematics. M-DCPS’ was the only TUDA district to exhibit significant scale score growth from 2015 to 2017 in fourth grade math. M-DCPS’ eight grade students outscored the large city sample in reading and matched them in math.