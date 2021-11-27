Miami, Fla. – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), under the Ofﬁce of Community Advocacy, a Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners division, selected its 2021-2022 ofﬁcers during its November meeting.

Dr. Pierre Rutledge, chair, an administrator for Dade County Public Schools in District School Operations, is a graduate of Florida

A& M University, and recipient of graduate degrees from St. Thomas and Nova Southeastern University. He is active with the Liberty City Optimist Club as we well as the 100 Black Men of South Florida and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Dr. Tisa McGhee, vice-chair, has served as associate professor at Barry University’s School of Social Work since 2010. She is Consulting, a ﬁrm which seeks to advance organizational effectiveness for nonproﬁts, community agencies and struggling communities. She is a member of the MiamiBiscayne Chapter of the Links and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Arbie Nickerson, Jr. son, Jr., secretary, serves as executive director of the Socialization, Education, and Employment (S.E.E) Foundation and was recently appointed district executive secretary for the ofﬁce of Sen. Shevrin Jones (District 35).

Edgar Wright, treasurer, is a graduate of Kent State University and serves as chair of the Board’s Heritage Planning Committee. He also serves as minister for Garden of Life Spiritual Ministries and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Ronald Mumford, parliamentarian, holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts Degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and is a program manager with Afﬁrming Youth Foundation of MiamiDade County, which provides services and programs to meet the needs of children and families identiﬁed as at risk. He also volunteers with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“These individuals have our constituencies’ best interests at heart, and I am conﬁdent that their commitment to the community is both intentional and strong,” said BAAB’s Immediate Past Chair Stephen Hunter Johnson.

For other information contact Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606 and to obtain high resolution pictures, please contact Communications and Media Director Griselle Marino at 305-375-1585