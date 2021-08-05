MORE ACHIEVEMENT: More than 60 community and business leaders and government ofﬁcials celebrated the July 22 opening of the new OIC of South Florida (OIC-SFL) ofﬁce at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross Mindingall Social & Economic Institute, 5120 NW 24th Ave. in Miami. Guest speakers for the event included Career Source South Florida Executive Director Rick Beasley, Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, a representative from the ofﬁce of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, Michelle Johnson, and Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) Executive Director Leroy Jones. Ofﬁcials said the public can look forward to the impact of OIC’s tuition-free vocational training and job placement assistance services, in partnership with other organizations such as Circle of Brotherhood, Girl Code and NANA, for the Brownsville community.