Delray Beach, Fla. – The Palm Beach Poetry Festival (PBPF) has announced the ﬁve winners of fellowships and scholarships to the 16h annual festival, scheduled for Jan. 20-25 at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

The three Poetry Festival Fellowships cover full tuition and lodging for the recipients.

The Langston Hughes Fellowship for African-American poets was awarded to Rachael Uwada Clifford. She was selected as a Best New Poet of 2019 as well as the winner of Glimmer Train’s Short Story Award for New Writers. She has received fellowships from the Cave Canem Foundation, the Maryland State Arts Council, and others. She holds an MFA from the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University. Her work appears, or will soon appear, in Glimmer Train and Best New Poets 2019. She lives in Baltimore.

The Kundiman Fellowship for AsianAmerican poets was awarded to Ina Cariño, who was born in Baguio City in the Philippines. Her poetry and prose appear in New England Review, The Oxford Review of Books, Fugue, Tupelo Quarterly, Nat. Brut, VIDA Review, and December Magazine, among other journals. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC and was a 2019 Kundiman Fellow.

The CantoMundo Fellowship for Latin American poets was awarded to Heidi Andrea Restrepo Rhodes, a queer Colombian/Latinx poet, artist, scholar, and activist. Her ﬁrst full-length collection, The Inheritance of Haunting (2019), was chosen by Ada Limón for the 2018 Andrés Montoya Poetry Prize. A 2018 VONA Alum and 2019 CantoMundo Fellow, her poetry has been published in Poetry, Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Raspa, and Nat.Brut, among other places. She grew up in California and currently lives in Brooklyn.

The Thomas Lux Scholarship was awarded to Ae Hee Lee, who was born in South Korea, raised in Peru, and now resides in the U.S. She received her MFA from the University of Notre Dame, where she was winner of the 2016 Billy Maich Academy of American Poets Prize. She is currently a PhD candidate in Creative Writing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and works as Associate Editor for Cream City Review. Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in POETRY, Narrative, Pleiades, and Denver Quarterly, among others.

This year’s Sarah Lawrence Scholar is poet Faith Henley Padgett, who was raised in Texas, earned her BA from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a current MFA student at Sarah Lawrence. Her work has appeared in Hanging Loose, Permafrost, Red Cedar Review, and Penn Appetite, among others. She previously served as a contributor with the Southwest Review and Spry, and as a letterpress assistant. A teacher for Poetry in America, she organizes for the Sarah Lawrence Poetry Festival and resides in Nyack, NY.

The 16th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will feature top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Poetry workshops will be offered for which applications are required.

In 2010, the festival received an Arts Challenge Grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; and in 2011, it was presented with The Muse Award for Outstanding Cultural Organization (with a budget under $500,000) by the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

For other information visit palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.