Fort Lauderale , Fla. – The Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross has announced that Robert E. Grasty, Eugene Tangney and Margaux Fiori have joined its Board of Directors.

Grasty is the chief Human Resources ofﬁcer and interim VP of Clinical Operations and chief Diversity & Inclusion ofﬁcer for Woundtech.

As a sponsor for Broward County’s annual Dine & Dock event, he has an extensive human resources background with 25 years of experience specializing in talent acquisition, talent management, diversity and inclusion, executive coaching, and labor relations.

Grasty holds an MS in Human Resource Development from Villanova University and a BA in psychology from Kutztown University.

Eugene “Geno” Tangney is Vice President of Global Vehicle Sales at Ryder System, Inc. Ryder is a sponsor of Dine & Dock, and has been a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program for almost 30 years. As a longstanding national partner, Ryder has provided ﬁnancial resources, trucks, and volunteers to support disaster relief efforts locally and nationwide. Tangney is considered a mentor and coach among his peers, and is a frequent presenter and thought leader in the transportation industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Saint Michael’s College.

Margaux Fiori is the founder and CEO of Fiori Financial Group and is also a sponsor of Dine & Dock. She has worked in the investment and ﬁnancial services industry for over 25 years and has been recognized as one of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors in the country for the past two years. In 2017, Fiori was nominated by The Boys and Girls Club of Broward as one of the Outstanding Women of Broward County. She is an Honorary Board Member of the Special Olympics and in 2018, served as the chairwoman for the Broward Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care.

“We are pleased to welcome Robert, Geno, and Margaux to our Board of Directors,” said Paula Prendergast, executive director, “they all lead by example and have a passion for giving back to their community.”