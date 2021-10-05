(StatePoint) Smartphones – we use them to connect us to literally everything – from calling loved ones, to ordering food delivery online, to texting and browsing the web. And thanks to 5G, the next era of wireless technology going mainstream, there are a ton of benefits to upgrading to the latest iPhone with 5G.

Here’s why upgrading to a 5G iPhone may be to your best benefit:

1. Do it for the Network: It is the single most important reason to ditch your old smartphone. 5G capable iPhone models give you access to your wireless provider’s 5G network – providing faster downloads speeds and a better overall experience than LTE.

Apple introduced the first 5G iPhone in 2020, which means you’re long overdue to experience the full power of your network.

2. Do it for the Features: According to Statistica, the most desired features people want in a smartphone are longer battery life, ease of use, storage capacity and a high-quality camera. With the newest iPhone, you can get all these tech savvy developments and more.

Apple just announced the all-new iPhone 13 lineup that taps into an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands than iPhone 12, working in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance than before.

Apple also introduced the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a new storage capacity of 1TB.

The entire lineup also features unparalleled new camera systems and is protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover.

3. Do it for the Productivity: Whether working from home or back at the office, more Americans are using their personal phones to conduct business – about 50% according to a recent study from Strategy Analytics.

By upgrading to one of the latest 5G models, you’ll be able to take work video calls, download various software applications to sign documents, review and send information while on the go or at home – in a flash.

4. Do it for the Deals: Many wireless providers run promotions on the latest smartphones, giving you the ability to trade in your older model for a better experience.

T-Mobile, for example, is offering an iPhone 13 free on them with eligible trade-in and 30 monthly bill credits on its most popular plan, Magenta MAX, and is taking it to the next level with its ﬁrst ever Forever Upgrade Program, where customers can get up to $800 off their next iPhone every two years … forever.

If you’ve been looking for an upgrade, a 5G iPhone might be the way to go so that you can experience the most advanced network and technology available and the ease of getting things done faster.