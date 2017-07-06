Sommer Walker Davis PHOTOS COURTESY OF SOMMER DAVIS

MIAMI – Sommer Walker Davis, like many other women, struggled with depression and anxiety from childhood well into her young adult years.

Outwardly a very outgoing and social person, she struggled internally with overwhelming feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

“I remember feeling for a very long time that I just didn’t measure up to my mental idea of what a smart and successful woman was. I’d go through the motions and honestly excel at whatever task was set before me but, for whatever reason, my mind hadn’t accepted who I truly was,”

Davis said of her past. That’s why her story is so inspiring and relatable.

As the associate publisher of The Gospel Truth Magazine and president of Synergy Marketing & Outreach, she’s taken the last several years to focus on personal growth and development.

She’s been able to shift her mind, her outlook and her perspective on life and now she’s committed to paying it forward and sharing her story with other women who may be struggling with the same issues.

“I discovered that my inability to shift negative thoughts about myself was keeping me stuck in a dark place,” she said.

Davis is a woman on a mission to teach as many people as possible about unyielding faith and understanding the law of attraction. Davis shared that by focusing on positive or negative thoughts a person brings positive or negative experiences into their lives.

She teaches that we all have the power within us to change our own circumstances and to shape the life we want to live from the inside out and is committed to sharing specific strategies for achieving success in navigating life’s challenges.

On July 22, Davis will be hosting The Strategies For Success Seminar at the Mayfair Hotel & Spa in Coconut Grove, which focuses on the importance of mastering strategies to actively shift one’s mind to a place where action follows.

“Generally people understand the concept that our minds and words are powerful, or what we think about we bring about. We hear it all the time. In Proverbs the Bible teaches that life and death is in the power of the tongue. There seems to be a disconnect for understanding how our thoughts, words and beliefs actually shape our lives. If you’re thinking thoughts that make you feel good, you’re able to create a more promising future,” Davis said. “The question is often – ‘but how do I feel good?’ or ‘When things aren’t going as planned, when I can’t seem to catch a break – How do I still get what I want and where I’m ultimately trying to go?’ My seminar provides the answers.”

In addition to connecting with her audience, Davis will also be joined by a host of event sponsors: StylzNCouture Clothing, Miami Haute Lashes, Toya of Bomb Beauty Bar, Tiara Jackson, Realtor, Prostyle Services, Profit Planners Management Group, B & J Greek Stop, The Gospel Truth Magazine and Media Partner Sak Pase Media.

Discovering her inner #BlackGirlMagic has made her a better mother, a better wife and a happier person overall. She encourages women to embrace life’s difficult moments because she said that’s where the growth really happens.

Tickets for The Strategies of Success Seminar are available on Eventbrite. For more information, call 786-387-9865 and follow Sommer Davis on Instrgram @imaweSommer.