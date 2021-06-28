TALLAHASSEE Fla. – Florida A&M University has announced the hiring of Kelly McMurray, Ph.D., as associate vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness.

McMurray is expected to ﬁll the role vacated by Beverly Barrington, who retired this spring. McMurray comes to FAMU from Albany State University, where she served as vice president for Institutional Effectiveness since 2019.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Kelly McMurray to join our leadership team,” said Maurice Edington, Ph.D., provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “She brings a wealth of higher education experience as she ﬁlls a key role at FAMU.

“Her efforts will be crucial as the University strives to move into the list of top 100 public universities and to meet and exceed our established performance goals,” Edington added. “Dr. McMurray joins us at an exciting time in the life of the University.”

GORDON, MOREHOUSE Before joining Albany State, McMurray worked at the College of Southern Maryland as associate vice president for planning, institutional effectiveness, and research.

She also worked at Gordon College, in Barnesville, Ga., and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

“Having been asked to lead the Division of Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness at one of the country’s premier academic institutions is one of my highest professional honors,” McMurray said.

“I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the University as we share the responsibility of furthering FAMU’s unrivaled tradition of excellence.”

CLARK TO GSU

McMurray earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Clark Atlanta University before completing a master’s in applied mathematics from North Carolina A&T State University.

She then she earned her Ph.D. in educational policy studies, with a concentration in research, measurement, and statistics at Georgia State University, Atlanta in 2010.

She began work on June 14.