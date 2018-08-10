MIAMI – Miami-Dade Public School students return to the classroom later this month. To help families prepare, the Sweet Home Community Development Corporation is hosting an annual Back to School Outreach Event on Saturday, Aug.18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During the event at West Perrine Park, 10301 SW 170th Terrace, in Miami, hundreds of children from the South Dade communities will receive back to school supplies, schoolreadiness health check-ups, as well as grooming services. In addition, there will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament with cash prizes awarded, free food, bounce house, face painting and a whole lot more. The event is a partnership of community churches and businesses in the South Miami-Dade areas.

“Because we primarily serve the underprivileged families in an urban area, we are well aware of the challenges that parents face each year preparing their children for the school year,” says Minister Olivia Carey, an organizer for the community event. “And to help in the process, we are ever so thankful for the support from Florida Power and Light for putting together over 500 back packs loaded with school supplies for our event.”

We’re all about reaching out and serving our community,” says Bianca Cruz, lead communications specialist for FPL, and the team leader for this project. The FPL family is busy gathering the needed supplies and we look forward to being a part of the event to give these back packs away.”

The Sweet Home CDC/Sweet Home Community Builders is a nonprofit organization committed to assisting families and individuals reach a better quality of life through affordable daycare, social and health services, educational programs, recreational activities and spiritual guidance.

For more information, call 305-251-5753.