NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – It was a party with a purpose Saturday in the city of North Miami at the 4thAnnual NoMi Fest.

Thousands of festival attendees witnessed their favorite R&B and old school artists perform at Cagni Park, with a goal to help local residents facing financial hardship.

On hand performing were musical acts Teenear, Crystal Waters, AZ Yet, Chante’ Moore and 112. In addition, iHeartRadio personality Papa Keith was this year’s host.

Previously known as Music in the Plaza, the NoMi Music Fest is the city’s annual Black History Month concert, established in 2016.

All money collected through ticket sales go into the North Miami Emergency Utility Assistance Program Fund.

The fund was created in 2017 to provide monetary utility bill payment relief to North Miami households in need.