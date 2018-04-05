Volunteers interested in helping to clean up Palm Beach City parks and students in need of volunteer/community service hours can sign up to help the City clean Dreher Park of West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 14, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Volunteer work to be completed includes painting fence lines; painting rental pavilions; trimming and weeding vegetation; trimming trees; and removing litter and debris.

The City will also host a volunteer cleanup for the historic Woodlawn Cemetery. The work will include restoring headstones, trimming vegetation and removing litter. The Woodlawn Cemetery cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Both events are great for families and groups interested in community projects. Volunteers must complete a volunteer application. For more information, contact: Jeslyn Stanislawski at (561) 804-4938/Jstanis@wpb.org or Rhonda Barona (561) 804-4906/Rbarona@wpb.org.