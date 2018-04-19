Downtown West Palm Beach

The Florida Department of Transportation awarded $400,000 to enhance lighting along the Rosemary Avenue Corridor, north of Banyan. The funds, which will be matched by the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will support the city’s larger Rosemary streetscape project to improve safety for walkers, bicyclists and motorists and to encourage private investment along this important connective corridor between the Historic Northwest and Downtown. This bill was sponsored by Senator Powell (District 30) and Representative Silvers (District 87).