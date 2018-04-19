West Palm Beach to receive $700,000 in state grants
Downtown West Palm Beach
PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.— Bills sponsored by Senator Bobby Powell and Representatives David Silvers and Rick Roth have resulted in the city of West Palm Beach being awarded $700,000 in state funds designated for two city projects and efforts: the Rosemary Project and to improve critical incident response and public safety.
The Florida Department of Transportation awarded $400,000 to enhance lighting along the Rosemary Avenue Corridor, north of Banyan. The funds, which will be matched by the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, will support the city’s larger Rosemary streetscape project to improve safety for walkers, bicyclists and motorists and to encourage private investment along this important connective corridor between the Historic Northwest and Downtown. This bill was sponsored by Senator Powell (District 30) and Representative Silvers (District 87).
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement awarded $300,000 to the city for equipment to improve critical incident response and public safety. The city will match the grant and use the funds to assist in buying the highest priority equipment items to help respond to incidents quickly, safely and effectively. This bill was sponsored by Senator Powell and Representative Roth (District 85).
