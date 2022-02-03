Miami, Fla. – The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival has announced a partnership with Lisa Davis, Ph.D. that will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at the festival.

The initiative is part of the festival’s expressed commitment to address the underrepresentation and inequity across the hospitality industry and to advance diversity and inclusion across the board.

"It is an honor to be joining this great festival," said Davis. "I am excited and look forward to working with fellow industry leaders to open the door and create opportunities for everyone and to ensure that we leverage the festival’s expansive platform to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.”

The partnership comes on the heels of the groundbreaking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance between festival host Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and festival beneﬁciary the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU), led by endowed DEI professor, Brian Barker.

To date, the effort has raised more than $31.8 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU, which graduates more undergraduate Black, Hispanic and international students than any other hospitality school in the country.

Davis, a former councilwoman and vice mayor of Miami Gardens, brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, having previously founded the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience and Sweet Freak Bakers Competition.

She has received awards and honors from various organizations, including President Barack Obama’s 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, and also served as second vice president of the Florida Black Caucus of Elected Ofﬁcials and vice president of the Miami-Dade Black Caucus of Local Elected Ofﬁcials.

Davis is the CEO and founder of Lisa C. Davis Consulting, Inc. and Dare2dream Productions International, which support causes relating to senior citizens, youth development, anti-bullying campaigns in local schools, health issues, domestic violence and human trafﬁcking awareness.

Davis serves on the Board of Directors for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Miami Dade County, received honors from In the Company of Women by the MiamiDade County Board of County Commissioners and Miami-Dade Commission for Women, and was recognized with honors by The Powerhouse Human Trafﬁcking Steering Committee.

For other information contact her at 786-419-8956.