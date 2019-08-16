WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – City officials say they will “Cone-tinue” the Summer in Paradise (SIP) campaign, culminating on Saturday, Aug.17 with NorthwoodStock, a free event in the historic Northwood Village planned to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

The 5-9 p.m. celebration will feature live music from South Florida reggae band Spred the Dub, as well as ’60s music throughout the village. L. ocal artists will open their studios for guests to explore their works and streetside vendors will sell “groovy” goods.

Northwood Village’s restaurants will be open offering an array of culinary specialties, and participating Northwood Village shops will be giving away flowers so visitors can create Flower Power bouquets.

In addition to NorthwoodStock, the Conetinuation of summer fun will extend the length of Cone-y island and other artistic elements of SIP, including “King Cone,”

“Conezilla” and the iconic 3D window displays on Clematis Street, through Aug. 16. “We are so pleased that this year’s Summer in Paradise iCONE-ic theme has been so well received by the public,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “NorthwoodStock will be a great way to end the summer with a nod to the heritage of Woodstock, the iconic festival that defined a generation. Northwood Village is a part of our city that is rich with history and is going through an exciting time of revival. We are thrilled to be able to incorporate Northwood Village into the Summer in Paradise campaign and ultimately end the summer programming there.”

Free street parking is located throughout Northwood Village for those attending NorthwoodStock. Attendees are also encouraged to arrive the free and Earth friendly way – on the city’s trolley, with nearby stops on the Blue Line. Convenient parking is available in two city garages, Banyan, on the corner of Banyan Boulevard and Olive Avenue, and Evernia, on the corner of Evernia Street and Olive Avenue. The trolley has several additional stops near Waterfront Park.

For other information visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.