(StatePoint) – With many events canceled and public venues closed, the backyard is likely going to be the new hot spot destination for families nationwide. But staying home doesn’t have to be boring. Using these tips, you can put together an afternoon of sunshine and fun, right in your own backyard.

FOCUS ON THE FOOD

For delicious wings, you don’t need to head to a favorite restaurant. You can prepare them at home with this recipe for Milo’s Sweet Tea Wings: Ingredients:

• 3 cups Milo’s Sweet Tea

• 2.5 pounds chicken wings, cut into drums and flats

• 2 teaspoons garlic salt, divided

• 1.5 – 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper, depending on heat preference

• 2 teaspoons garlic powder

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• 2 teaspoons paprika

• 2 teaspoons lemon pepper Instructions:

• In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo’s Sweet Tea and 2 teaspoons garlic salt; set aside. Place chicken wings in a large shallow dish. Pour Milo’s mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 8 hours.

• Preheat grill to medium or oven to 400 F.

• In a large bowl, combine remaining garlic salt, cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, and lemon pepper. Toss chicken and spices in large zip lock bag or bowl until evenly coated.

• For grill, place wings over heat turning frequently. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees and skin is crispy.

• For oven, arrange wings on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is browned and tips are crispy. Serve warm. For extra crisp, toss wings on the grill over medium-high heat for three minutes per side before serving.

Find even more recipes perfect for a backyard barbecue at drinkmilos.com/recipes.

COOL OFF

Keep a cooler of delicious drinks handy to stay refreshed on a warm day. Iced tea is always a summer classic, but be sure to have a variety of flavors on deck to satisfy everyone’s taste buds – sweet tea, zero calorie sweet tea, and tea mixed with lemonade, to name a few. The high-quality, fresh beverages offered by Milo’s are made with natural ingredients and have no added colors or preservatives.

CREATE A THEME NIGHT

Choose a different theme for every backyard BBQ you enjoy with your family – whether it’s all songs about summer or you focus on a particular decade, you can create a specialized playlist to set the tone and dress for the occasion.

GAME ON

You may be feeling a bit cooped up these days, so be sure to play some yard games that allow you to stretch your legs as well as concentrate. Cornhole and bocce make great choices, or set up outsized versions of your favorite board games that are best played outdoors.

With delicious eats, cool drinks, games and music, you can make the backyard the ideal place to “get away from it all” and enjoy an afternoon of family fun.