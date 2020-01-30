PHOTO COURTESY OF BLACK PR WIRE

America’s BlackOwned National Coffee Supply Company Is Still Grinding Away

Since our founder, Dr. Fitz Hill, planted the seed in 2010, Roots Java Coffee has grown into a network of loyal customers. The first blackowned coffee company to ship to all 50 states and the territories, we are diversifying the coffee supply chain by our daily existence. With programs like our 28Day Adventure, which takes place during Black History Month and honors the contributions of those who have preceded us, we proudly embrace our history. We ship our coffee directly from Tulsa, Okla., the historic site of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre, and we procure our beans from brave Rwandan entrepreneurs, who are still rising from their own tragedy, the genocide of 1994.

As we near our tenth anniversary, and the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers: without you, we would not exist, and because of people like

you, Rwandans are smiling again. I also want to issue an invitation to anyone who has not had the opportunity to purchase our coffee in the past: with just a few clicks on your computer or taps on your smartphone, you too can be a part of making history happen in real-time.

Our forefathers and foremothers may never have anticipated that a company like ours could exist today; or perhaps, being the dreamers that they were, they wouldn’t have been surprised at all. Either way, we are proud to be a part of their continuing story. They made history then. Today is your day!

Clifton Taulbert, President and CEO, Roots Java Coffee