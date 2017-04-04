Staff Report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The City of Miami Gardens made a historic announcement on the heels of Women’s History Month. Delma K. Noel-Pratt has been named the city’s first female police chief.

Noel-Pratt brings 24 years of policing experience along with her passion and expertise to Miami Gardens.

Her career began as a Public Service Aide for the City of Miami Police Department in 1989. In January 1993, she joined the Miami-Dade Police Department, where she became a Certified Police Officer.

The new has served as a Police Officer and Police Sergeant in the Miami Lakes District, Public Housing Section and Carol City District.

As a Police Lieutenant, she worked in the Intracoastal District, Criminal Intelligence Bureau and Northside District. As a Police Captain, she worked in the Public Corruption Investigations Bureau.

In 2012, she was appointed to the rank of Police Major and worked in the Kendall District. While in this position, Noel-Pratt was selected as one of six finalists for the position of Police Director for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In February 2013, she was appointed to the position of Division Chief and assigned to the North Operations Division.

The North Operations Division encompasses seven different entities; Police services for three North end police districts and one contracted Town, the Miami International Airport, Port of Miami, and the Special Patrol Bureau which includes specialized units such as the Special Response Team, Bomb Squad, Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol, Special Events unit, Motors and K-9 Unit (approx. 1,000 employees).

On her last assignment, Noel-Pratt oversaw approximately 450 sworn and non-sworn employees. She was responsible for command and control of all functions within the Court Services, Economic Crimes, Narcotics, Information Technology Services, Homeland Security and Warrants Bureaus.

These entities are responsible for conducting criminal investigations of major organized high-impact economic crimes; illicit narcotics importation, sale and distribution; warrant issuance and pick-up, monitoring career criminal and extremist/subversive activities, as well as, operation of the Department’s Real Time Crime Center.

Noel-Pratt holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Miami-Dade Community College; Bachelors of Science Degree, and Legal Assistant Certificate from Barry University; as well as a Master of Science Degree from Lynn University.

She attended the Broward Sheriff’s Office Executive Leadership Program and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, NA 245 and Major Cities Chiefs Association Police Executive Leadership Institute, Session 3.

Miami Gardens’ new chief is also the recipient of numerous awards and belongs to various organizations, such as the Progressive Officers Club, National Organization of Black Law Executives, Hispanic Police Officers Association, Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police and the FBI National Academy Alumni.

City Manager Cameron Benson believes “the City of Miami Gardens is fortunate to have a leader of her caliber, expertise and talent in service of the greater Miami Gardens’ Community.”

“We are so excited to welcome Chief Pratt to Miami Gardens,” said Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “Her long career with the county brings extensive knowledge and experience to meet the needs of our community. We’re looking forward to taking our police department to new levels of excellence under her leadership.”

Noel-Pratt will begin her role on May 1.