JOB WELL DONE:President of the host NABJ South Florida Chapter, Russell Motley (above in black tie), chats with convention attendees. NABJ National Volunteer Coordinator Rene Richardson (far right) and volunteer Aneesha Hanif collect tickets at the annual Gospel Brunch. This year’s breakfast featured BeBe Winans (below), with renowned backup singers. Also below, volunteers Sophie Luberisse and daughter Brianna of West Palm Beach.