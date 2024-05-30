Hurricane Preparedness Open House

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. African American Research Library & Cultural Center 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Learn how to prepare your family, pets and property for all hazards including hurricanes, severe weather, ﬁre and unexpected disasters. Explore resources available and get FREE emergency preparedness items while supplies last. No registration required. Visit Broward Ofﬁcial Hurricane Site: https://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Default.aspx

Get Hurricane Ready

Preparing for hurricane season means deciding if you should ride out the storm in your home or evacuate to safer shelter. How do you decide? Listen in as Assistant Fire Chief Brent Bloomﬁeld goes over the checklist and details the pros and cons of each in the West Palm Beach 2024 Hurricane podcast. Follow these links to learn how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

• Know Your Risk: Find out how rain, wind, water could impact where you live.

• Know your Evacuation Zone: You may have to evacuate quickly due to a hurricane.

• Gather Supplies: Have enough food, water, and other supplies for every member of your family to last at least 72 hours.

• Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your complete family communication plan.

• Stay Informed: Know where to go for trusted sources of information during a hurricane event. Visit for regular updates and sign up for eNotiﬁcations or the Insider Newsletter.

• Special Needs Shelters: You must register with Palm Beach County in advance. Call (561) 712-6400 (TTY: 561712-6342).

During a hurricane event, you may contact the Mayor’s Response Hotline at (561) 822-2222 (TTY: 800-955-8771). For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.