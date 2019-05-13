There was at least one physically challenged model, and there was also a dance selection by the Jeaga Dolls/Jasmine Robinson. And a special presentation of the church’s Junior Debutantes and Squires was showcased. Pastor Brenda served as commentator and Mistress of Ceremonies.

As usual with Ray, the show was much more than a beautiful garments worn. It was about evangelism, Ray stresses. The W.I.N.N.E.R.S acronym even is significant, It stans for “WOMEN (and Men) in NEIGHBORHOODS NETWORKING EFFECTIVELY REDEEMING SOULS.”

But it is not new for Ray to combine fashion and fun with a higher purpose. She did it previously in Dallas. “I had a boutique in Dallas and did fashion shows to help needy families. Entrepreneurship is marketplace ministry. Entrepreneurship is marketplace ministry. Everything is not held in a pulpit setting. They can come to a fashion show and be touched by the ministry,” she exclaimed.

Opening the first black owned store in the area in a major mall was groundbreaking. The mall-store has closed, but its significance remains.

“Yes, it was part of my destiny, but what is did was show that it can be done,” said Ray. “It was a paradigm for others.”