MARY MCCLEOD BETHUNE IN THE SUNSHINE STATE: Join Ashley Robertson Preston, Ph.D, as she tells how Bethune arrived in Daytona Beach, Fla., with $1.50 and changed Florida history, Thursday, March 18, 2 p.m., sponsored by the Broward County Library. Register at bit.ly/2LEeUNX.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH INITIATIVE: The Historical Society of Palm Beach County presents Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, panel exhibit from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery broadens understanding of the suffrage movement in the United States and the 19th Amendment Virtual Lectures March 18: Dr. Tracey Revels on Grander in Her Daughters: Florida’s Women During the Civil War A Portrait of Leadership: Tiffany Kenney moderates a virtual panel discussion with four local women who make history in leadership roles. Verdenia Baker, Evelyn Hopkins, Pamela Rauch and Kelly Smallridge discuss challenges they have overcome and how gender has shaped their careers. Visit pbchistory.org.

VIRTUAL TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Featuring “Lemons” by Melissa Savage. We bring the discussion & Kahoot, you bring the snacks, Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m., sponsored by the Broward County Library. Register at bit.ly/2O48o4k.

LEMON CITY CEMETERY COMMUNITY CORPORATION: Retha Boone-Fye is featured speaker for virtual Women’s History Month Celebration, Sunday, March 21. Meeting ID 370 491 6977, password 950314. Dial in 1-646-558-8656, access code 950314#. Or call 305-923-2533,

“(BRAVE) NEW WORLD, (BOLD) NEW RULES”: Celebrating Women’s History Month with a new exhibition by a diverse group of South Florida female artists, free and open to the public by appointment from March 22 through May 31, with a special grand opening reception and gallery tour with the artists March 24, 6 9 p.m., which will include a Q&A with the artists moderated by Emmy Awardwinning journalist, producer and TV personality Cynthia Demos, livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram through AXS Law Group’ social media channels. To RSVP for the cocktail reception or schedule a tour to see the exhibition, contact axsart@axslawgroup.com or visit axslawgroup.com.

WOMEN DOING BUSINESS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR: Virtual workshop Wednesday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register at mdcsbd.gob2g.com; click “Events” under Outreach section, select event and date.

SISTAS WHO SUCCEEDED: Women’s History Month Virtual Conference, Wednesday, March 24, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Voom/Facebook Live, will host a panel of accomplished women leaders who have shattered the glass ceiling. Keynote speakers will include Sistas from the political, medical, and Arts Sphere and so much more. Guests speakers will share the tools they used to become successful

and provide resources so that you can follow suit as well. This event is created to inspire, empower, connect and recharge women. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fKq7yK5xTu-SuTLEhFjHgA

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS INTERNATIONAL (W(WMBI) CONFERENCE: Connect with outstanding leaders and executives, in person at hotel or virtually via Zoom, Friday, March 26, 2 – 7 p.m., JW Marriott Miami Hotel, 1109 Brickell Ave., Miami. Visit wmbi.biz.

“WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE, BROWARD COUNTY”: Photography exhibition through March 31 in honor of Women’s History Month, showcasing six prominent women of today along with historical female predecessors who helped to pave the way for the community, to be displayed at The Galleria (2414 E. Sunrise Blvd.). The 40-image exhibit will celebrate the contributions of outstanding women of today including Kareen Boutros, executive director of Broward Workshop; Lori Chevy, market president of Bank of America; Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital; Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., president and CEO of Broward Community Foundation; Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Esq. of Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell, PLLC and founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

RARE IMAGES OF MUHAMMAD ALI: One-of-a-kind photos will be on display in a new exhibition titled “Muhammad Ali in Miami: Training for the ‘Fight of the Century,’” at HistoryMiami Museum through Aug. 29, open Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m., currently offering complimentary admission. On the anniversary of the ﬁght, Monday Mar 8, at 6 p.m., join a virtual panel discussion that will delve into the photos, the struggles Ali faced while training for the ﬁght in Miami, and why this showdown was considered one of the most important sporting events of all time. Call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.

SISTRUNK EXHIBITION EXPLORES GATHERING PLACES: “The Porch is the Tree is the Watering Hole,” an introspection meant to highlight the Black experience in Black neighborhoods, and celebrate Sistrunk’s history, at the AfricanAmerican Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free and open to the public with reservations through May 2021, health and safety guidelines must be maintained. Call 954-357-7457 or visit artscalendar.com/sistrunk.

SANKOFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) invites the public on Saturday, April 3, from 5 – 9:00 p.m., to celebrate jazz and welcome the AHCAC’s alumni and the greater community to reconnect on the historic grounds of Liberty City’s AHCAC, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Moonlight Way. General admission $20, tickets must be purchased in advance at AHCAC Eventbrite.

