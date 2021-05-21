CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CLASS OF 2021!

NATIONAL HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH: The commemoration continues through May including at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. See story Page 1B.

GLASSHOUSE COMEDY EXPERIENCE FRIDAY NIGHT! Comedian Smokey Suarez headlines, 8 p.m. at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Visit eventbrite.com.

HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH AT MOCA: In honor of the annual celebration during the month of May, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami is hosting a series educational programs, including:

• Through June 27: “After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience,” by artists Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite

• Available starting May 27: Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art Catalogue

• Dates vary: Educational Programs

The museum is located at 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Visit mocanomi.org, call 305-893-6211 or email info@mocanomi.org.

“THE NEW NORMAL: COVID TIMES”: New exhibition by award-winning photojournalists runs May 21 – Aug. 14 at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre, its ﬁrst public event since temporarily closing last year. The public is invited to a free guest lecture by featured photographers May 20 and free opening reception May 21 at the centre in the City Center municipal complex, 415 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach. Visit workshop.org or fotofusion.org or call 561253-2600. Included in the exhibit, above, motorists wait in long lines to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Jan. 4 in Los Angeles, Calif. The test site was the biggest in the United States and had tested more than a million people since it opened at the beginning of the pandemic.

YMCA SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: The YMCA of South Florida is hiring 150 staff in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to run its summer camp program which begins June 14 and address academic achievement slide due to pandemic. The YMCA is looking for candidates 18 years and older who enjoy working with kids and being outdoors. Starting pay is $10 per hour and progresses with responsibility and experience. Positions include camp counselor, camp counselor – special needs, camp site director, camp assistant site director, camp site supervisor, camp monitor and camp certiﬁed teacher. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org/careers.

COMMUNITY ACTION SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE EXTENDED: Low-income students striving to pay for college can seek a help from the Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department Community Advisory Committees (CAC) through May 28. Sixteen scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $2,500. Applicants must be between the ages of 16-25, enrolled in a college or vocational institution or will be attending a college or vocational institution this fall. Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA average and reside within the boundaries of any of the 16 target areas represented by a CAC. Other requirements include proof of household income, community service hours, employment history and submission of an essay. Total household income must not exceed 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Visit miamidade.gov/global/socialservices/home.page, or any of the Miami-Dade Community Resources Centers, call 786-469-4600 or visit miamidade.gov/socialservices.

FAMU MMERI VIRTUAL FORUM ON CANNABIS AND ADDICTION: The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) will host “Cannabis and Addiction” in the Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum, Thursday, May 27. The episode will be streamed on Streamyard, Facebook Live and YouTube, beginning at noon and will feature guest speaker Dr. Joseph Rosado. To submit questions and register for the event, visit bit.ly/2RY9Qaw or mmeri.famu.edu.

3RD ANNUAL MALCOLM X DAY: Community Blackout Market presents a free, family friendly day when local entrepreneurs, artist and performers can display their talents, Saturday, May 27, 2-7 p.m., RBG House, 634 15th St., West Palm Beach. Visit eventbrite.

EMERGING SMALL BUSINESS AWARD: A monthly one-time $1,000 to a registered Miami Gardens small business until September 2021. Application deadline May 27. Call 305-622-8000 ext. 2709.

MIAMI DADE COLLEGE 2021 SUMMER CAMPS: From animation to CSI techniques, open to kids, tweens and teens, the camps will be available online and in-person at various MDC campuses. Visit mdc.edu.

KRAVIS ON BROADWAY 2021/2022 SEASON: The Kravis Center is bringing Broadway back to West Palm Beach with a season series including “The Donna Summer Musical,” “CATS” and more. Series subscriptions starting at $268 go on sale Monday, June 7, payment plans are available. Visit kravis.org/broadway, call the box ofﬁce at 561-832-7469, or for group sales call 561-651-4438 or 561651-4304.

COMMUNITY WALKS AT THE BALLPARK: Bring your health-conscious friends for an invigorating walk at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 5444 Haverhill Rd. in West Palm Beach, every Wednesday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Walk up the steps off of Haverhill Road for a peaceful stroll around the concourse of the world-class spring training home of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. Community Walks at the Ballpark are sponsored by Baptist Health through June 30. Call 561-500-4487 or email info@ballparkpalmbeaches.com.

SEND YOUR CORONA-NNOUNCEMENTS: To news@sfltimes.com