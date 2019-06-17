North Miami, FL – June 7, 2019 – In a run-off election held June 4th, North Miami residents elected Mary Estimé-Irvin, as their new Councilwoman for District 3.

The city of North Miami will host a ceremonial induction on Tuesday, June 11th, at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will take at Griffing Park, located on the corner of NE 123 Street and West Dixie Hwy. The event will feature a presentation of colors by the North Miami Police Department Honor Guard, musical selections by Linda “Porsha” Estimé, and an inter-faith invocation led Minister Naomi Blemur; Rev. Fritzner Bellonce of Holy Family Catholic Church and NMPD Chaplain Williams Vasquez of Iglesias Fundamento de Dios.

Immediately following the reception, the newly elected body of the North Miami City Council will convene for its regularly scheduled council meeting.

For more information, please contact the Office of Mayor and City Council at 305-895-9815.