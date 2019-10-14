Marcus Samuelson’s Red Rooster Previewed its Overtown Location to Local Leaders Miami, FL – On Monday October 7, 2019, Overtown and its biggest influencers, community residents and leaders enjoyed a private viewing of the newest game changer to grace Historic Overtown. Red Rooster restaurant’s original and very popular location is in Harlem, NY. The highly anticipated nationally celebrated restaurant opened its doors in advance of the late December grand opening to give a select few the opportunity for a “hard hat” tour of the over 13,000 square foot building still under construction. Managing Partner of MSDG, LLC Derek Fleming led the negotiations process and spearheaded the design, construction and overall development process. Fleming comments “we plan to make the space as sustainable as possible, focusing on reclaimed inputs, hydroponics farming and eventually solar energy. Yesterday was very special and Overtown centric. We felt embraced by the stakeholders who we’ve been getting to know over the last several years. It was an in-depth process putting the public private deal together with the SEOPW CRA Executive Team led by Chairman Keon Hardemon.