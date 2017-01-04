Orlando, FL – Dec. 30, 2016 – On Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Executive Campaign Committee will host interviews and media Q&A’s with candidates running for Chair of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

The candidates qualified for chair are: Stephen Bittel from Miami-Dade; Dwight Bullard from Gadsden County; Leah Carius from Osceola County; Alan Clendenin from Bradford County; and Lisa King from Duval County.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Executive Campaign Committee, chaired by Ms. Beverlye Neal, will conduct interviews with the candidates. This meeting is designed to provide each candidate with a better understanding of the issues that are of concern to the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, and also to give voters insight of how the candidate(s) will respond to issues, if elected. The caucus’ executive committee will render a recommendation based on interviews for the next FDP Chair.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida meeting will take place at the Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.,. The media Q&A’s with candidates will begin at 3:15 p.m. at the hotel. Media setup, including live trucks, starts at 2:30 pm and WiFi will be available.

The Florida Democratic Party’s State Reorganizational and Chairs elections will be held the following week on Saturday, Jan.14, 2017, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida. At this meeting, candidates will vie for chair and other offices of the Florida Democratic Party as well as positions with the Democratic National Committee.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida has 19 chapters with more than 300 members across the State of Florida which includes an array of county and municipal elected officials as well as County Party (DEC) Officers. Also, as the leading Black political organization in Florida, the caucus represents indirectly more than 1.6 million Black Democrats that makes up 33 percent of all Democrats in Florida.

“This is a crucial transition for the Florida Democratic Party. The next chair will need to lead with clarity and intellectual boldness to implement a cross-section, state-wide organizing effort that speaks to the minds and souls of Florida Democrats. The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida is poised to mobilize at local levels and we want to know that a new administration truly understands the value of that” says Democratic Black Caucus of Florida President, Henry Crespo, Sr.

(The caucus’ executive committee will render a recommendation based on the interviews for the next FDP Chair)

For more Information and Interviews, contact the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, 813-703-2913.