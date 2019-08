PHOTO COURTESY OF APNEWS

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor says an internal investigation of a white police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display will help determine if there’ll be further review of an officer-involved 2009 fatal shooting of a black man.

The Muskegon Police Department opened an internal investigation of Officer Charles Anderson after a potential home buyer, who is black, reported seeing the Klan document framed at Ander son’s home.

Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave.

MLive.com reports Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says the investigation’s results will drive reconsideration of the 2009 case.

Anderson was cleared of fatally shooting Julius Johnson following a traffic stop.

Johnson had fought with Anderson, who was beaten. Anderson said he feared for his life.

Anderson has declined comment. His wife has said her husband isn’t a Klan member.