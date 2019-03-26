MIAMI, Fla. – Professor of Law Tamara F. Lawson (left) was honored as the first AfricanAmerican female dean of the St. Thomas University School of Law by Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, district administrators, and community members, during the March 13 board meeting at the schools administration building. Bendross-Mindingall particularly cited Dean Lawson during Women’s History Month for outstanding contributions to the legal profession and as a trailblazing pioneer for legal education in the community.