Recognizing the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gregory Tony recently went before the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) and requested the agency be considered for reaccreditation next spring instead of waiting two years.

Last Wednesday, the Commission voted unanimously to approve Sheriff Tony’s request to expedite the examination and accreditation cycle, allowing BSO to apply for its law enforcement reaccreditation during the March/April 2020 assessment period.

Sheriff Tony expressed the importance of regaining BSO’s law enforcement accreditation. “Accreditation provides objective evidence of an agency’s commitment to excellence in leadership, resource management, service delivery and adhering to a body of stringent standards, which represent the very best in law enforcement today,” Sheriff Tony said. “This is BSO!”