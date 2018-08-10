Fredericksburg, VA — After Kennedy O’Neal’s recent appearance on Good Morning America, sales of the kindergartener’s debut book, “The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing,” have exceeded 10,000 copies. Kennedy and her dad, Chris O’Neal, released the book in March.

“It truly is a blessing on the outcome of the release of the book and how it is inspiring others to invest in their children’s future,” her father stated. “The feedback has also been amazing. The book has been featured in libraries and schools. In fact, a teacher from our local private high school is using it as a teaching tool for their students. We really anticipated the book to be more geared to children, but adults are picking up the book and reading it, too.”

The book, which is geared toward children between ages five to 14, is inspired by Kennedy’s real-life passion for earning and saving money as well as investing it. Her fascination with shiny coins and “the green” started while in diapers.

In her debut book, the six-year old morphs into “Super Kennedy” to teach kids creative ways to save and earn money on their own. Once she has enough money saved up, with her parents help, she buys an undesirable house to fix up and collect rent. According to Kennedy’s father, the book has motivated young readers to think more seriously about their own financial future.

“Children have been inspired to start their own businesses. For example, parents have told us that their kids have started a lemonade stand, selling jewelry and cutting grass in order to save for toys and houses,” stated Chris. “A parent told us that after reading the book to their kids they are doing chores around the house and saving and stashing their money.”

Since the book’s release, Kennedy was recently featured as a guest of Steve Harvey and Taylor Thomas’ Tots to Teens Expo in Prince George’s County in Maryland in May. Kennedy and her family also participate in local literacy events to discuss the importance of saving and investing money at a young age. Kennedy is currently visiting local schools and talking to students about the importance of saving.

“The goal of the book is to impress upon kids that they can save and invest, too. They do not have to be an adult to start investing. Start now,” said Chris.

As for what’s next for the six-yearold? Her father says she is hoping to turn the book into a cartoon and even release a second book focused on financial freedom. According to her father, her ultimate dream is to eventually appear on The Steve Harvey Show and Ellen.

“Her dream is to talk about her book on her two favorite shows. It’s her hope to inspire other kids,” her father stated.

“The Adventures of Super Kennedy: Saving and Investing” is available for purchase on Amazon.

For more information, visit www.superkennedy.com.