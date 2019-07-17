WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Ann Marie Sorrell, Jamaican born philanthropist, author, social justice advocate, and president & CEO of The Mosaic Group, an award-winning public relations, marketing, and government relations firm serving clients throughout South Florida, made her second debut at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Sorrell’s book, “Chronicles of a Serial Dater,” was selected to be sold and displayed during Essence Fest in their popular bookstore as part of the Convention Center festivities.

In 2018, Sorrell sold out of her books well before the convention center events were over, making her one of the few independent authors to do so.

“Chronicles of a Serial Dater,” is a journey through the good, bad, funny – and steamy – of dating and relationships told through short stories that all end with a tip for the ladies and a tip for the fellas on the lesson(s) learned from each situation.

“I’m excited about my return and being a part of Essence Festival’s 25th Anniversary!” said Sorrell regarding the festival that began July 5 this year and ended Sunday.

“It is a blessing to have the opportunity to connect with women from all over the world and share my dating and relationship experiences and advice with them,” added Sorrell.

“The feedback and reviews I received from women who purchased and read ‘Chronicles of a Serial Dater’ last year has been nothing short of positive,” she said. “Essence Festival is a great way to get my book’s message across to a large captivated audience.”

This year Sorrell also was scheduled to partake in several offsite events which include appearances at the Grown & Sexy All White Affair, Best Damn Day Party Period and the Grown & Sexy R&B Brunch.

Despite being a hugely busy, constantly in demand, high-powered business woman, Sorrell is well known throughout South Florida and beyond as a humble, down-toearth public servant, whether making time to inspire local high school students, or constantly working to open up opportunities for others.

She also has won numerous awards for her leadership, business acumen, and community involvement.

Sorrell serves on several community boards including Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, Chamber of the Palm Beaches and is the President of Girls II Women, Inc.

She is a member of the Urban League Young Professionals of Palm Beach County, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Mosaic Group, her an award-winning, full-service events management, marketing and public relations firm, employs experienced specialists to make events, campaigns and community involvement efforts successful.

Her clients are organizations that are interested in diversification, increasing their visibility in the community and developing mass marketing opportunities.

For more information about Sorrell’s appearances at Essence Fest, or booking opportunities for upcoming speaking engagements, visit annmariesorrell.com, or contact Janey Tate at 786-853-4649 or janey@mosaicgroup.co.