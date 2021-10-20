Miami, Fla – Following is a statement from Miami City Manager Art Noriega:

“Today, I suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment, consistent with the City Charter.

The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads – as well as with the community – has deteriorated beyond repair. Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization.

It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD. Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the City engages in the search for a permanent replacement, As this matter remains a personnel matter between employee and employer, I will have no further comment at this time."