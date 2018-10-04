GATORS LAGGING: A study on racial equity gives the University of Florida an

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A new report on racial equity at public universities shows the University of Florida lags other institutions.

The study conducted by the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California ranks the University of Florida in the mid-tier with public institutions in the state and behind a number of peers nationally.

The Gainesville Sun reports the study used representation equity, gender equity, completion equity and black student-to-black faculty ratio in evaluating schools.

The University of Florida received an “F” for representation equity, a “C” for gender equity and “B” grades for completion equity and black student-to-black faculty ratio.

School officials say the university has a variety of outreach programs designed to increase both application and enrollment of minority and first-generation students.