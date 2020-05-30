(Black PR Wire) – Grab your popcorn. Then tell a friend to tell to tune in for #Tech4COVID, a celebrity studded stream-a-thon.

Each Sunday at 3 p.m. the excitement ranges from a virtual salute to moms, celebration of grads, comedy, sports, gaming, and live performances to help raise money to bridge the gap.

Fact: 1 in 3 underserved minority students don’t have access to technology, computers, and/or WIFI even though they’ve been forced into distance learning due to COVID-19.

Without these resources they won’t be able to successfully keep up in school for as long as the pandemic lasts.

The #Tech4Covid initiative is to raise funds for essential technology to bridge the digital divide.

The series was created to support HBCU student-athletes, underserved students, schools, and educators whom proceeds beneﬁt with essential digital resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

For other information visit tech4covid.live