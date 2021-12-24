By Jon Schiller

CB Insights has named eight Israeli-based health-tech startups in its ranking of the Top Digital Health Companies of 2021, a list of 150 of the top private companies using digital technology to transform healthcare.





Winners were selected by CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees.

Vocalis Health — A digital software solution that analyzes voice to assess the probability of Covid-19 infection without additional information or prior knowledge about the user.

Sweetch — A personalized artificial and emotional intelligence engagement platform providing personalized health recommendations adapted to each user’s personality, progress and real-world context.

DiA Imaging Analysis — AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, making cardiac and abdominal ultrasound imaging smarter, faster, more accurate and more accessible.

B.Well — An online digital health service platform that allows users to navigate easily among different procedures, services and providers available to them.

C2i Genomics — A cloud-based platform that performs cancer tumor monitoring on a global scale, leveraging pre-installed genome sequencers around the world.

Sweetch’s team in Tel Aviv. (Courtesy of Sweetch)

Lumen — A handheld breathing device that allows users to analyze and monitor their metabolism with their smartphone.

Nym — An AI-based medical chart coder that allows medical bills and insurance claims to be calculated and audited more efficiently and accurately.

Theator — A surgical intelligence platform that allows physicians to document and analyze surgery procedures, allowing them to gain insights, compare peer-performance and simplify decision making.

While most companies ranked in the CB Insights list are based in the United States, Israel placed third among the 18 countries represented, just behind the UK with nine ranked companies.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit.

“Last year’s class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

Produced in association with Israel21c.