By JASON DEAREN

Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – At the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, engineering and physical therapy students are converting drivable toy cars from store shelves into custom-made fun for disabled children.

The Adaptive Toy program has received a 5-year grant from the National Institutes of Health and is helping families with disabled children while giving the students a dose of community service that will stick with them long after graduation.

The parents of 4-year-old Scarlett Wilgis, who has cerebral palsy, say they’ve had a hard time finding toys that she can play with.

Scarlett received a toy car with a large push button that replaced the steering wheel and light sensors mounted underneath the car will allow it to follow a line of tape along the floor.

Doctors say the toy will give Scarlett a new mobility, and help her become more independent.