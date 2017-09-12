StatePoint

If you’ve heard your child’s educators talking about “STEAM” subjects, they are referring to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. And these subjects are growing in importance, as more industries require a strong mastery of the concepts and skills involved.

What’s more, a growing body of research shows that exposure to the arts can have a positive impact on one’s performance in science and math-oriented subjects. As your children prepares to succeed in all their classes, keep these things in mind:

The Right Classes

Talk to your children about ensuring they stack their class schedules with courses that challenge but don’t overwhelm them. It’s easy to overload a schedule with far too many advanced science courses in one semester that can make success unattainable. By the same token, it’s important to ensure that your student is taking enough of the right classes to build a strong foundation for future endeavors. A guidance counselor can help your child strike the right balance.

The Right Tools

STEAM success is built on having the right tools, so be sure students are well-equipped. New models of calculators are taking into account the demands on today’s students and offer expanded features that give students the ability to easily draw three dimensional graphs and view them from various angles to better analyze their shapes. For example, the fx-CG50, the newest model in Casio’s calculator portfolio, features a picture plot function and color LCD with a full textbook-style display.

Likewise, students can build a strong arts foundation by learning to play an instrument. Modern music students may prefer using the most cutting-edge instruments, such as Casio’s Compact Grand Piano CGP-700, which features a touch display that gives them the option to choose tones, select rhythms and split and layer sounds, as well as the ability to record and playback music. This digital piano has been engineered to have an authentic piano feel and concert grand piano sound.

The Right Programming

After school programming can be an ideal opportunity to reinforce STEAM learning in a way that is fun, creative and social. From the robotics club to the orchestra, find out what your school and larger community offer, and encourage your child to get involved. This programming will likely improve grades and test scores, as well as help your child draw connections between disciplines.

While not all trends are worthy of your attention, the importance of STEAM learning can’t be understated and, as a parent, you can help bolster success in these subjects.