Test your news knowledge with Zenger: May 15

Which Indian actor passed away at the age of 54 on April 29 after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018?
Pajhwok
Wrong!
Bollywood star Irrfan Khan was known internationally for his roles in “Life Of Pi” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”
The NBA is considering using which venue to resume their season?
Kenny Westray
Wrong!
The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World was revealed as a possible venue to complete the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Which celebrity shared on Instagram they accidentally burned down their home gym?
Videoblocks
Wrong!
Britney Spears revealed that she only has two pieces of exercise equipment left after the fire, which she said “was an accident.”
Dozens of bodies were found in U-Hauls near a funeral home in which city?
Jason Lawrence
Wrong!
Between 40 to 60 bodies were discovered in refrigerated trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home and lying on the facility’s floor.
Which two singers paired up to release a song called “Stuck With U,” with all the proceeds going to coronavirus relief?
(Videoblocks)
Wrong!
The entertainers revealed that proceeds from the streams and sales will fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.
After 48 days of lockdown, Spain allowed adults to do what?
G. Lamar
Wrong!
The lockdown was eased for children, but the amount of outdoor exercise time still is limited. There are now slots for different age groups, and most adults can walk or play sports between 6-10 a.m. and 8-11 p.m.
What awards show was held virtually on May 2?
Videoblocks
Wrong!
A variety of stars united via video conference in the “virtually produced” event and winners were shown with their Kids Choice blimp in videos posted on social media.
How old did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, turn this month?
Global Panorama
Wrong!
Kensington Palace released new photos of Princess Charlotte the day before her 5th birthday.
An 5.5 earthquake shook which city on May 2?
Yamaguchi
Wrong!
The earthquake took place at 7:13 a.m.
The Asian giant hornet, known as the “murder hornet,” was first spotted in which U.S. state this past December?
T-mizo”/Flickr
Wrong!
The Asian giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, is said to have the potential to devastate bee populations in the United States, which have already been declining.
The post Test your news knowledge with Zenger: May 15 appeared first on Zenger News.