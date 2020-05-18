The author of this book series announced a companion novel.
Pajhwok
Wrong!
Author Stephenie Meyer announced a Twilight companion book will be out Aug. 4.
Who is set to play Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, in an upcoming scripted series about the popular Netflix show?
State of Florida
Wrong!
Nicolas Cage will play the star of the Netflix documentary series in an eight-episode scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television.
Who is going to be part of the YouTube virtual commencement for 2020 graduates?
White House
Wrong!
Barack and Michelle Obama will speak at a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on June 6 with a variety of guests including BTS, Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington and many more.
What percentage of the company does AirBnB plan to lay off because its 2020 revenue is forecast to be less than half of 2019?
Public Domain
Wrong!
Airbnb was once one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of the year, but now plans to lay off around 1,900 employees.
Which country now has the second highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world?
(Videoblocks)
Wrong!
When asked by a reporter last week about Brazil passing China’s numbers, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shrugged and said, “So what? I’m sorry. What do you expect me to do?”
Which country had reported at least two days in a row last week of no new coronavirus cases?
Videoblocks
Wrong!
The country will allow schools to reopen Monday and restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and shopping malls will reopen starting Thursday.
Which Supreme Court justice was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition?
Zach D Roberts/Zenger
Wrong!
Which celebrity is getting her own cooking show on HBO Max this summer?
Videoblocks
Wrong!
The 27-year-old singer and actress is set to star in and executive produce an unscripted 10-episode cooking series.
Overnight subway service in New York City shut down for the first time in how long so trains can be cleaned amid the coronavirus pandemic?
MTA New York City Transit
Wrong!
The subway will remain closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each night for the foreseeable future in order to provide more time to thoroughly disinfect trains, stations and equipment.
Which country still does not have any reported coronavirus cases?
Pixabay
Wrong!
The World Health Organization confirmed the list of countries that hadn’t reported any cases of COVID-19 as of May 6 were Comoros, Lesotho, Turkmenistan, North Korea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Nauru, Niue and Palau.
The post Test your news knowledge with Zenger: May 18 appeared first on Zenger News.