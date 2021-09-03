Dallas, Texas – Friendship-West Baptist Church is taking things to the next level in the conclusion of its yearlong commemoration of the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Okla. by promoting 100 Days of Buying Black (100DBB). Participants are challenged to use Black-owned businesses for their service and product needs for 100 days nationwide. Led by senior pastor and social justice activist, Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, the goal of this challenge is to continue the legacy of Black Wall Street by circulating dollars within the Black community to strengthen its economic base. 100 Days of Buying Black will start on September 23, 2021 and will end on December 31, 2021.

As Friendship-West strives to carry the torch and reimagine a new Black Wall Street for Black communities across the nation, participants are encouraged to track and report their weekly spending with black-owned businesses. Friendship-West will measure the number of dollars spent in the black community by participants and provide weekly check-ins. Participants can visit friendshipwest.org/buyingblack100 to download the weekly spending tracker and report their amount.

The 12,000-member congregation has also partnered with other organizations on this journey to build and support black-owned businesses, including the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Inc. (SDPC), a cross-section of progressive African American faith leaders, their congregations, and social justice activists representing nine denominations throughout the United States. Other organizations are welcomed to partner with FriendshipWest by identifying a staff member that will serve as the contact person to facilitate the partnership tasks. Partnership tasks include:

Sharing the weekly digital assets.

Driving traffic to friendshipwest.org/buyingblack100. Encouraging other Black-owned businesses to participate.

To strengthen the movement, Friendship-West is asking all participants to join the 100 Days of Buying Black Facebook group to interact with other participants, receive 100 DBB updates, and be exposed to a variety of Black-owned businesses. Participants can find weekly updates on the church’s Facebook page.

For additional information related to the 100DBB challenge or 100DBB partnership, contact Rev. Danielle Ayers, Pastor of Justice, at justice@friendshipwest.org.