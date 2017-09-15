Staff Report

Broward County Public Schools will be serving free lunch for families affected by Hurricane Irma today at eight schools from 12 noon to 2 p.m. The locations include:

Boyd Anderson High School

Crystal Lake Middle School

Deerfield Beach High School

Hallandale High School

Miramar High School

South Broward High School

Sunrise Middle

Walker Elementary

“I think it’s important for all of us to do what we can to make sure we’re supporting folks in the community. We know there’s many people in Broward County who have note had power for quite some time. They’re having a challenge trying to get access to food and other resources so we’re trying to do all we can to mobilize to ensure we can help residents,” said Robert Runcie, superintendent of BCPS, when interviewed by the South Florida Times at a free hot breakfast event held at Mary Saunders Park in collaboration with Rep. Shevrin Jones in West Park this morning.

BCPS is also serving hot meals on Saturday to over 5,000 children and families.

Runcie said their goal is to “start school Monday so we can get back to some sense of normalcy for the county. We’re working hard 24/7 to recover from the storm.”

Call 754-321-0321 for further information on today’s lunch service.