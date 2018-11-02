During this mid-term election, I am asking all patriotic independents and Republicans to vote democrat, to preserve our republic, democracy, our moral leadership in the world and to provide congressional checks and balances on President Donald Trump and his administration.

The reason why I make this request is because the Republican Party has lost its way under the leadership ofPresident Donald Trump. The members of the Republican Party are willing to overlook President Trump’s immoral, racist, misogynist, hateful, arrogant, prideful and constant lying behaviors to obtain a tax cut bill for the rich, a more secure border and conservative judges for the U.S. Supreme Court and the Federal courts.

At first glance, this seems to be a good strategy. After all, if you win, “the end justifies the means,”right? Wrong, because these things are obtained at the expense of destroying the image and integrity of the Republican Party. This strategy has created everlasting damage and ruin to the moral character of the Party.

Prior to Donald Trump the Party maintained good morals and family values. One can say, without a doubt, that President Donald Trump has done irreparable harm to our proud tradition as the Party .

The only way the Party can redeem itself is to hold a press conference to denounce President Donald Trump as its leader and then draw up articles of impeachment for the many high crimes and misdemeanors he has committed and those that are likely to be announced when Special Counsel Mueller completes his investigation.

Of course, the House of Representatives and the Senate would have to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, this will never happen because the Republican Congressional members love holding onto their seats as members of Congress more than they love the country. The Republican Congress members are too cowardly to confront President Trump’s unstable behavior and lies. They know that if they were to do so, then President Trump would tweet against them and the President’s base would vote them out of office.

The Republican Party has sold its soul under President Donald Trump for the appointment of two U.S. Supreme Court picks, tougher immigration border policies and the passing of a tax cut bill that puts more money into the hands of the large rich corporations in return for large campaign donations to help keep the Republican Congress in power.

The founding Fathers anticipated a president like Donald Trump when they wrote the constitution. Yes, they anticipated a president who would cancel national security clearances to deter critics, publicly side with a Russian despot against agencies of his own government, undermine America’s global leadership by attacking its allies and the institutions that leverage American power, repeatedly and demonstrably lie in his public statements, regularly attack the free press and its role in America’s democracy and separating small children from their immigrant parents and caging them in order to deter illegal immigration.

Clearly, we need a Congress that will exercise checks and balances upon this president before he destroys our nation. President Donald Trump does not understand that America is the standard bearer for the rest of the world. His unpresidential behavior is destroying our relationship with other nations, such as China, Canada, Germany, Mexico and many others including African nations. With Donald Trump as our president, we have become a laughing stock around the world.

Domestically, America is greatly divided and polarized like never before. The great division started with President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump has doubled down on dividing and polarizing America. He prides himself on being the “divider-in-chief” of Americans. He believes that this is his winning strategy. He pits whites against blacks and other minorities and democrats against Republicans. President Trump uses his campaign rallies to further divide the American people. At his campaign rallies, he bashes Democrats and the news media by calling them, Fake News, and anyone who dares to disagree with him. He uses his campaign rallies and his tweets to throw red meat at his base and they cheer him on as he bashes everyone except his base.

At his rallies they chant his phrases. Even the serial pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc adopted and chanted President Trump’s phrases at Trump’s rallies and placed Trump’s phrases and sayings on his vehicle. President Trump’s rhetoric in his tweets and rallies inspired Cesar Sayoc to send bomb packages to the people that President Trump rails against and bashes constantly.

We must remember that the President sets the tone for the rest of the Nation. Moreover, President Trump is a terrible role model for our young children. He is telling them through his words and actions that bullying is alright. The sad thing is that much of President Donald Trump’s base consists of Evangelical Christians. These Christians are doing damage to the Church of Christ Jesus by supporting President Trump. They are making the church look bad in the eyes of the unbelievers. Their support of President Trump has become a stumbling block to those who are unsaved. Those who wear crosses around their necks should think twice before speaking in support of Donald Trump. For the sake of the church, Christians need to withdraw their support for President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump is a cancer upon our republic, democracy, Republican Party, America and its institutions. He is destroying our norms and values. He must be stopped at the ballot box during this mid-term election for us to save our nation and all that is dear to us. President Trump says he is a nationalist. We cannot have a nationalist president presiding over our nation.

President Donald Trump corrupts and destroys everything that he touches and everything that embraces him, including Fox News. He has destroyed Fox News by turning it into his propaganda machine, which is economically profitable for Fox News.

A nationalist is a white nationalist that seeks to ensure the survival of the white race, and the cultures of historically white states.

They hold that white people should maintain their majority in majority-white countries, maintain their political and economic dominance, and that their culture should be foremost. Many white nationalists believe that miscegenation, multiculturalism, immigration of nonwhites and low birth rates among whites are threatening the white race. White nationalism is sometimes described as a euphemism for, or subset of, white supremacy, and the two have been used interchangeably by journalists and other analysts.

White nationalist groups espouse white separatism and white supremacy. This definition and explanation substantiate the fact that President Donald Trump is a true racist, because he told us all on television last week unequivocally that he is a nationalist. There should be no further argument of whether Donald Trump is a racist.

Again, I am pleading with everyone, especially Independents and Republicans to please vote Democrat during this mid-term election to save our Nation from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.