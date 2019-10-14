NEW YORK (AP) — The furor over a tweet by the Houston Rockets’ general manager in support of Hong Kong protesters is highlighting the fine line that U.S. companies must walk when doing business with China. With a population of 1.4 billion people, a rapidly growing middle class and easing economic restrictions, China is highly appealing to U.S. companies looking for growth overseas. But experts caution they should know what they’re getting themselves into when they do business with China.