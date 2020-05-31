Chaos ensued outside the White House Saturday night as anti-police brutality protesters fought with Secret Service, Parks Police, and Military Police. This is the second night of rioting in Washington D.C. in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis.

Full Livestream:

Conflict continues between George Floyd protesters and police in DC https://t.co/WE8Jc6tlpB — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 31, 2020

