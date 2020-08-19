The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way virtually all high-school upperclassmen are approaching the quest of applying for college. Indeed, the days of college fairs and in-school recruiter visits are at least temporarily a thing of the past, due to social distancing and the closure of many campuses.



“There won’t be any college fairs or on campus visits this year,” said Robert Mason, CEO of Common Black College App.com. “This will take the pressure off families who want to get a step ahead in the college application process.”

Mason’s 20-year-old business is designed to make life easier for students looking to attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). (He knows of what he speaks, being a graduate of two such schools: Virginia State University and Clark Atlanta University). Common Black College App allows students to apply at 53 such schools for one fee.

Among the changes Mason has made thus far are the scheduling of seven virtual college fairs during the coming school year. Those events, in turn, will reduce the costs associated with applying to the schools that are part of the HBCU network that follow social distancing and stay-at-home safety protocols.







