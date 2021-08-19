HOUSTON (AP) – The death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide, a medical examiner’s ofﬁce announced Friday.

The University of Houston, where Burrell starred from 2013-2018, had said he died Monday. He was 26.

Cameron died from a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. His body was found in a Houston parking garage.

“We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help. You are not alone, and you are surrounded by more people who love and care for you than you may think in a dark moment,” Leroy Burrell, Cameron Burrell’s father said Friday in a statement. Leroy Burrell is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team.

A visitation for Cameron Burrell will be held on Sunday and his funeral service was set for Monday. Cameron Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. He won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the 4×100-meter relay.

Cameron Burrell was a three-time, ﬁrst-team All-America in the 60-meter dash (2014, 2017-18) in the indoor season and earned ﬁrst-team All-America honors three times (2016-2018) in the 100 on the outdoor schedule. He also was an All-America honoree as the anchor of the team’s 4X100-meter relay in 2014 and 2018.

He was on the 4×100 relay team which won gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and earned silver at the 2019 World Relays. He ran anchor on the United States relay team that won gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.