Valerie Bryant, 64, CNA, died December 6. Service will be held 11am Thursday, December 10, at Greater New Mt Zion AME Church.

Leonard Adside III, 40, laborer, died November 28. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, December 12, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

John Christopher Fields, 32, self-employed, died November 25. Viewing will be held 2pm, Saturday, December 12, at Jay Funeral Home.

Alma Tucker, 71, computer operator, died December 7. Arrangements are incomplete.

Melvin Moore, 50, died December 1. Funeral service is incomplete.