JAY FUNERAL HOME

Christopher Shaw, 48, died June 25. Service will be held 11am Friday, July 24, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Ronnie Williams Sr., 60, laborer, died July 14. Service will be held 1pm Friday, July 24, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Juan Elam, 27, died July 8. Viewing will be held 2pm Friday, July 24, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Myrol Cruz, 58, aftercare, died July 18. Viewing will be held 4pm Friday, July 24, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Edward Thompson Jr., 41, laborer, died July 10. Service will be held 11am Saturday, July 25, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Clevon Parrish, 26, security guard, died July 10. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday, July 25, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Shedrick Wright, 45, lawn service, died July 16. Service will be held 11am Monday, July 27, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Evangeline Hall, 55, supervisor, died July 15. Service will be held 11am Saturday, August 1. Location TBD.

Christopher Reid, 65, bus driver, died July 19. Service will be held 12pm Saturday, August 1. Location TBD.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Estella Hibbert, 90, died July 16. Service will be held 10am Thursday, July 23, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Cuties Perkins, Sr., 62, died July 15. Service will be held 11am Saturday, July 25, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Idella Lyde, 80, died July 16. Service will be held 11am Monday, July 27, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Willie Allen, 86, died July 17. Services will be held 10am Tuesday, July 28, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Lee Mayweather of Georgia, Services will be held 1pm Wednesday, July 29, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Alexander Sutton, 72, died July 18. Services will be held 10am Saturday, August 1, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Billy Adams, 88, died July 17. Arrangements are pending.

Tarzan Saulsby, 63, died July 17. Arrangements are pending.

Batasha Lowery, 50, died July 19. Arrangements are pending.

NAKIA INGRAHAM FUNERAL HOME

Alvin Harrison, 80, warehouse manager, died July 11. Service will be held 11am Friday in the chapel.

Marko Joseph, 34, loader, died June 28. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.

Gwendolyn Murray, 81, supervisor, died July 14. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion.

Marie Pierre, 82, food distribution cutter, died July 12. Service will be held 11am Sunday in the chapel.

HADLEY DAVIS FUNERAL HOME Miami Gardens

Wilburn M. Crawford, 65, died July 14. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Mount Zion AME Church.

Corey Devon McRae, 43, died July 12. Service will be held 2pm Saturday in Chapel.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Helen Conely, 86, crossing guard, died July 19. Service will be held 5pm to 8pm Friday.