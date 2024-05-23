ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Lee Gloria Murray, 80, died May 15. Service 10am Saturday, June 1, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Shelby Lyn Chafers, 51, died May 17. Service 10am Saturday, June 1. Place to be determined.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Tommie L. Johnson III, 18, teacher’s assistant, died May 14. Service 1pm Saturday, May 25, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Betty Williams Crocker, 84, NFFE Local 1453 retired VA Council President, died on May 7 at St. Catherine West Hospital. Service 10 am Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Margaretta Knight, 88, retired Clerk III for State of FL Department of Family Services. Service 12pm Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Mrs. Grace Ann Robertson, 72, homemaker, died May 10, at University of Miami Medical Center. Service 11am Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.