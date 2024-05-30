SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Lee Gloria Murray, 80, died May 15. Service 10am Saturday, June 1, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Shelby Lyn Chafers, 51, died May 17. Service 10am Saturday, June 1, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

DeiDra McDowell, 52, died May 21. Service 1pm Saturday, June 1, at Lighthouse Worship Center C.O.G.I.C.

Larry Smith, 67, died May 23. Service 2pm Saturday, June 1, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Julia McDonald, 78, died May 23. Service 11am Saturday, June 8, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Carolyn Kemp, 89, died May 27. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Mary Jamison Langs 73, MDCPS educator, died May 14. Service 11am Thursday, May 30, at Sweet Home MBC.

Anthony Buford, 76, building contractor, died May 18. Services 11am Friday, May 31, at Second Baptist Church.

Mary Robinson, 81, sales, died May 18. Service 11am Friday, May 31 at Morning Star MBC.

Essie Riggins, 82, laborer, died May 12. Service 11am Saturday, June 1, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Hattie Kate Flemister, 91, MDCPS educator, died May 14. Service 12 noon Saturday, June 1 at Greater New Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.

Ashley Bethel, 32, retail manager, died May 14. Service 12 noon Saturday, June 1 at Glendale MBC.